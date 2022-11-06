A man has been jailed for raping a woman in Islington

Luke Douglas, 21, of Old Street, EC1 was sentenced on Friday, 4 November, to four years and six months’ imprisonment.

He had been found guilty of rape and sexual assault by penetration on 27 July 2022 following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court

On 4 July 2020 the female victim was one of a number of friends gathered at an address in Islington.

At around 04:00 that morning the victim was resting on a mattress on the floor when she was raped by Douglas.

Police were called to the address and the victim was taken to a Haven and provided with specialist support.

Douglas was arrested later that day and charged as above on 5 July 2020.

Detective Sergeant Sam Lockstone of the Central North Serious Sexual Offences Team said: “My colleagues and I are totally committed to bringing to justice those men who commit sexual offences against women.

“This case demonstrates how we will work with victims to support them from the outset and throughout the process of putting offenders before the courts.

“I want to thank the victim in this case and praise the strength and determination that she has shown.