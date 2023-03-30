A man has been jailed for raping a woman while she slept at a party in north London

Marcelle DaCosta, 36 of West End Avenue, Leyton, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 29 March. DaCosta was unanimously found guilty of rape at the same court following the conclusion of his trial on Monday, 16 January.

The court heard that victim, aged in her 20s, attended a party in Enfield on 6 February 2021.

She left the gathering and attended two further addresses with DaCosta and two others.

The woman twice tried to leave the parties. In the early hours of the morning of 7 February 2021, in the second address in Enfield, the woman fell asleep and DaCosta raped her.

She reported the incident to police on 13 February 2021 and detectives from the North Area’s Public Protection team launched an investigation.

The woman was supported by specialist officers.

DaCosta was arrested on 19 April 2021 on suspicion of rape. He was subsequently charged on 23 December 2021.

Detective Sergeant Myles Bossman from the North Area Public Protection team, who led the investigation, said: “DaCosta is an extremely dangerous and predatory individual who will now spend a significant period of time behind bars. He subjected a woman scarcely known to him to a serious sexual assault and has shown no remorse for his actions.

“While this case has now concluded, I hope it sends a strong message that the Met is committed to supporting victims of sexual violence and working tirelessly to ensure those who commit such despicable crimes are put before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.”

Should you wish to report a crime, you can do so by contacting police on 101, or 999 in an emergency – we have specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.