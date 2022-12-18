A man has been jailed for raping and assaulting a woman over an 18-month period

Ickerson Dias Barreto, 39 of Larch Road, NW2, was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, 15 December, after being found guilty of two counts of rape, assault and battery earlier in the day.

The court heard how Barreto used the threat of violence and intimidation to attack the woman who he knew.

He raped her on two occasions, once in February 2021 at an address in Streatham and once in June 2022 at his address. Barreto also assaulted the woman in front of her daughter during the second attack.

After the second rape, the victim contacted the police to report the abuse.

Barreto was arrested but denied the allegations.

DC Maria Giannakidou, who carried out the investigation, said: “I would like to commend the courage and strength of the woman in reporting these offences to police; I can only hope that she feels some level of comfort knowing her attacker is now behind bars.

“I also hope Barreto’s conviction sends a powerful message to others who feel trapped in a cycle of violent abuse; please contact the police – we have specially trained officers who will support you, and investigate the allegations with the aim of putting those responsible before the courts.”