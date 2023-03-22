Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A man has been jailed for several burglaries in Southampton

by uknip247

William Stait, 31, of no fixed address, received an 18-month prison sentence at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, 16 March, having pleaded guilty to a burglary at a residential address and three commercial premises.

In the evening of 14 October last year, Stait entered the Red Funnel ferry offices in Bugle Street through an unlocked window.

Items worth £9,500 were stolen including phones, tablets, headsets and laptops.

On 16 October, just before 1am, Stait stole a pedal cycle worth £200 from a hostel in Brookvale Road.

Stait’s fingerprints were found at both scenes.

On the evening of 25 October, Stait entered a student accommodation block in West Street and stole two new vacuum cleaners worth £160 from the communal area.

Overnight on December 3 into the morning of December 4, Stait gained entry to an address in Broad Green, Southampton through the conservatory while the occupants were sleeping and stole items including tools and work equipment.

His fingerprints were found in the property.

DS Simon Price is from Operation Hawk, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist team to tackle burglary series.

He said: “Now Stait is locked up, Southampton is that much safer.

“We know how devastating the impact of burglary can be, which is why we pledged to visit every victim of residential burglaries.

“Please continue to report information to us so we can continue to bring offenders to justice.”

