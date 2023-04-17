Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been jailed for stabbing a man outside a pub in south London after detectives used CCTV and phone data to identify him

A man has been jailed for stabbing a man outside a pub in south London after detectives used CCTV and phone data to identify him

by uknip247

Peter Hyacienth, 28, of Underhill Road, SE22, was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, 17 April, to eight years and one month imprisonment. He previously pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

A second man – Ras Barton, 27, of Perry Hill, SE6 – was sentenced to a community order ahead previously pleading guilty to assault by beating.

Police were called at 12:10am on 12 March 2022 to reports of a stabbing in the car park of the Fox on the Hill pub in Denmark Hill.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and a man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in the head with a knife.

Witnesses said the victim, who was enjoying a night out with friends, had been attacked by two men after he had made a comment about Barton’s erratic driving in the car park.

A Man Has Been Jailed For Stabbing A Man Outside A Pub In South London After Detectives Used Cctv And Phone Data To Identify Him
A Man Has Been Jailed For Stabbing A Man Outside A Pub In South London After Detectives Used Cctv And Phone Data To Identify Him

An investigation was launched and detectives carried out a number of urgent enquiries to identify those responsible.

They obtained data from the car park’s number plate recognition cameras and CCTV recordings, and examined social media and communications data, which resulted in the identification and arrest of the suspects.

The suspects had also stolen the victim’s phone and analysis of its movements showed it followed the route the suspect’s car had taken after the incident.

Detective Constable Shane Richardson, who carried out the investigation, said: “This was an extremely violent attack on a man who was enjoying a night out with his friends, and highlights the harm which knife crime can cause. He is still in the process of recovering from his injuries and the trauma of this incident and I hope this outcome brings him and his family some closure.

“The Met is committed to removing violent offenders from the streets of London and I am pleased this investigation resulted in the identification and apprehension of two violent men”.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police woke up and arrested a suspected cannabis dealer while carrying out a warrant

Police are urging people to be vigilant of their vehicles following the theft of two keyless cars

New trees to benefit community, wildlife and environment in the Lower Otter

A vintage motorcycle enthusiast has thanked Kent Police and other partners for reuniting him with his stolen bike after 27 years

Traffic on the #M6 in #Staffordshire has been STOPPED in both directions between J12 (#Cannock) and J13 (#Stafford) due to a collision involving a...

After being tasered by police and falling over a balcony in southeast London, a man died

A teenage boy has been convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina in Croydon.

A driver who rammed a police car before crashing into a bus shelter in Swindon has been disqualified from driving

Air France and Airbus have been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 that killed 228 people

A man is due in court charged in connection with two walk-in burglaries and an attempted robbery of a teenager

CCTV images have been issued after a break-in at a village store near Maidstone

Five people have been charged after police shut down cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.