A man has been jailed for throwing a rock through the window of a Thanet pub, injuring a woman inside

Following the incident at The Hussar pub in Garlinge on the afternoon of January 1, 2023, Stephen Gowton caused the victim serious injuries.

Following an investigation by Thanet’s Local Policing Team, the 36-year-old was identified and arrested two weeks later.

Court
On March 7, he was charged with and later admitted causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage, and he was sentenced to two years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court.

On the afternoon of the incident, the victim was in a pub when the flint thrown by Gowton smashed through the window and struck her.

Gowton fled the scene and entered a car, which was driven away. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment after emergency services arrived.

Arrest
An anonymous source identified Gowton, of no fixed address, and he was apprehended on January 14. Following his arrest, officers discovered clothes that matched those seen on CCTV.

PC ‘This was a completely reckless act, which has had a devastating impact on the victim,’ said Emily Reynolds, Kent Police’s investigating officer.

‘I hope the quick resolution of the case and the sentence now imposed provide her with some reassurance as she attempts to rebuild her life.’

