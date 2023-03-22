Wednesday, March 22, 2023
A man has been jailed for two and a half years for two burglaries in Basingstoke

Steven Dossett, 37, of Britten Road, Basingstoke was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, 17 March after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary at a previous hearing.

The court heard that on 21 November 2022, Dossett gained entry to a property on Magnus Drive by smashing the patio door. When inside, he stole items including high-value games consoles, controllers and games.

Later the same day, the homeowner of a property in Sandbanks Drive returned home to find the patio door had been smashed and a watch had been stolen from inside.

DNA examinations from both scenes linked Dossett to the burglaries.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, 17 March, Dossett was jailed for 876 days.

He also admitted to being responsible for another burglary and handling stolen goods, which were taken into consideration by the Judge when passing sentencing.

Detective Constable Matt McCarthy from Northern CID’s Operation Hawk Team said;

“Now Dossett has been jailed he is no longer able to cause misery to people by breaking into their homes and stealing their possessions.

“We recognise the impact burglary has on people, which is why our dedicated burglary team work tirelessly to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

“I hope this result provides some reassurance to the local community and encourages anyone who is affected by this type of crime to report it to the police.

“We are also keen for the public to report any suspicious behaviour or suspicious individuals in their local area to us. The information we get from you helps inform where our police activity should be focused and will assist us in deterring perpetrators from offending in your neighbourhood.”

This investigation was led by Operation Hawk, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s dedicated burglary team.

