A man has been killed after his car collided with a wall in West London

The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, and London Fire Brigade all responded to the scene on Gloucester Terrace in Paddington shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was found fighting for his life at the scene of the crash, but he died a short time later despite the best efforts of emergency services.

“Officers were called to Ranelagh Bridge, W2, at 7.45pm on Tuesday, February 28 to reports of a car colliding with a wall,” a Met Police spokesperson said. Officers were present, as were the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

“The car’s driver was discovered in critical condition. Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, he died shortly after arriving at the scene. There are ongoing efforts to notify his next of kin. “A scene has been set up.”

A police cordon and a large number of emergency personnel remain in place on the street.