Sajjit Miah, 40, of Old Church Road, E1, was charged on Thursday, 5 January.

He appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court the same day and was remanded for sentencing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 2 February.

Police were called at around 12:30pm on Tuesday, 3 January to reports of a man with a knife at a mosque in Ford Square, E1.

No injuries were reported.