A man has been released on bail in the murder investigation of a Newham teenager Tiffany Regis who died in a fatal fire on Thursday

When an arsonist targeted their party in a block of flats, a 14-year-old girl died and five friends were injured.

According to Tiffany Regis’s friends, petrol was poured through a letterbox.

Last night, a 16-year-old boy was being questioned on suspicion of her murder was released on bail by police

People were seen jumping to safety as flames poured out of windows in Beckton, East London.

Tiffany had been hosting a party at her second-floor flat, according to friends. She was declared dead at the scene.

“It was chaos,” one neighbour. The screams were piercing.

It was terrifying. “I heard screams for help and saw someone jump from the third floor.”Someone is said to have poured petrol through the letterbox to start it. It’s terrifying.”

The injured five were not seriously injured and have since been released from the hospital.

On Thursday, shortly after 5 p.m., police, medics, and fire crews were dispatched. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the incident was being investigated as arson.

Tiffany’s friends said she wanted to be a make-up artist after she graduated from high school.

“We’re heartbroken,” one said. It’s awful. Tiffany was fantastic. What a lovely young lady. She made the world a better place. Everyone in the neighbourhood knew who she was. “Our hearts have been shattered.”

“So sad,” a TikTok user added. We were standing outside the shop when her friend ran by, saying Tiff was inside and he was going to get her mother. “My heart breaks for her family.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick who leads the North East Command Unit said: “My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends. Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Police were called at approximately 17:28hrs on Thursday, 6 April to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Tollgate Road, E6.

A Man Has Been Released On Bail In The Murder Investigation Of A Newham Teenager Tiffany Regis Who Died In A Fatal Fire On Thursday

Police, LAS and LFB attended.

At the address, a 14-year-old girl died and a number of others at the address were injured. Their injuries were not life threatening.

The post-mortem examination and formal identification process will commence on the evening of Saturday, 8 April.

The fire is being treated as arson.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing. The boy has been bailed to a date in early May pending further enquiries.

A scene and safety cordons remain in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police.

“I understand the effect an incident of this kind will have on the local community and I reiterate Chief Superintendent Crick’s advice that anyone with concerns should speak with local officers. I would like to thank residents in the immediate area for their co-operation while my team conduct their enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5315/6APR.