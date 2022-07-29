On the afternoon of Friday, November 5, 2021, armed officers responded to Tontine Street and arrested Richard Scaife.

He was charged with two counts of rape and possession of an imitation firearm while committing an offence after an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, the 46-year-old, of Camden Crescent, Dover, was found guilty of all three charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Scaife had agreed to meet the woman, who worked as a sex worker, but when they arrived at a flat in Folkestone, he grabbed her by the throat and threatened her with a knife.

He then raped the victim before pulling a gun from his jacket and locking the door behind him. He raped the woman a second time before she persuaded him to leave the property.

She called the cops, who arrived on the scene and arrested Scaife as he drove away.

In his car, a small folding knife, a bayonet, and an imitation firearm were discovered, as well as strips of duct tape attached to the inside of his jacket.

During a search of his home, police discovered additional weapons, including a knuckleduster, samurai sword, machete, and imitation firearms.

‘Scaife put this victim through a terrifying ordeal, and – as the judge recognised in court – I would also like to praise her bravery in assisting our investigation and the resulting prosecution,’ said Detective Sergeant Dan Barker of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

‘Scaife’s actions and the weapons he possessed paint a disturbing picture of a man who posed a serious threat to women and girls.

‘I am pleased that the officers’ prompt and professional response on the day of the offences resulted in his arrest and the seizure of these weapons.’

‘Every woman and girl has the right to feel safe in their communities, which is why Kent Police prioritises combating violence against them.’