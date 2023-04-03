A man has been sentenced after admitting three breaches of a Sexual Risk Order after he harassed and manipulated women online

Kevin Kombi, 29 of Beambridge, Basildon, Essex appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 31 March and was sentenced to four years and five months’ imprisonment. He will also be added to the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was implemented for 20 years to prohibit him causing further harm to women.

Kombi contacted two women through social media to falsely tell them either he or someone else has had sex with them in order to meet them. The claims were not true and caused the women significant harassment, alarm and distress.

Detective Constable Emma Price, said: “Kevin Kombi has demonstrated that he cannot abide by the terms of the Sexual Risk Order that he knew he had to adhere to. His behaviour is extremely worrying and it is right that he has been held to account. Kombi is a highly manipulative individual and predatory in nature. I hope the action taken by the Met in this case shows our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, specifically targeting predatory offenders. Our work to remove these sexual criminals from communities will only continue.”

Kombi had previously pleaded guilty to three separate breaches of the SRO, which was issued to him in July 2019. The SRO was issued by Essex Police after he sent numerous messages to a woman implying that he had sex with her and he watched others have sex with her without her consent.

The first breach occurred on 29 July 2021 when Kombi contacted a woman and made false claims that he had witnessed her having sex with another person. He used this false information to engineer a meeting with her – both the contact and the meeting breached the terms of his order.

Kombi breached the order a further two times in October and November 2022. He failed to notify police he had acquired a mobile phone within a set time limit, and then he failed to make his phone immediately available to officers when they attended to arrest him on 14 November 2022. He was charged with the breaches on 25 November 2022.

The Sexual Harm Prevention Order prevents Kombi from contacting any woman online, falsely accuse them of engaging in sexual activity with him and offering them money so they will meet with him. There are further restrictions as part of the order which prohibit his use of online communication. If he breaches the SHPO when he is released from prison he will be arrested. A breach carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.