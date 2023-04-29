A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and perverting the course of justice

Komar Mardan, 36 of Cecil Avenue was found guilty after a trial at Bradford Crown Court on 15 April.

The victim came to Police when she was 17 years old to report that a few years earlier that Mardan would supply her with alcohol and cigarettes and then abused her. Mardan then threatened to tell her friends if she didn’t do what he said.

Whilst waiting for the trial the suspect got a friend Hamaad Nasser to offer her money not to give evidence during the trial.

Hamaad Nasser 21, of Bargrange Avenue admitted perverting the course of justice.

Today at Bradford Crown Court (28 April) Mardan was sentenced to 11 year custodial, 10 years for sexual activity with a child and one year for perverting the course of justice.

Nasser was also sentenced to 12 months for perverting the course of justice.

Mardan was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Restraining Order.

Detective Constable Polly Churchman of the Bradford District Child Vulnerable Exploitation Team said:

“I welcome the sentence handed down today. Mardan groomed and abused a vulnerable girl.

“Mardan took away the victims’ teenage years and she said she never felt safe and always had to look over her shoulder.

“I hope today’s sentence will give her some comfort and closure; I hope she now has the courage to rebuild her life.

“In Bradford we have specialist teams of officers who work tirelessly to investigate crimes against children. I would encourage anyone who has any information about sexual offending against children to contact police via 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

