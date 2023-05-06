Saturday, May 6, 2023
A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to drugs offences and dangerous driving in Reading

by uknip247

Benjamin Critchley, aged 37, of Maine Street, Reading, was sentenced to 26 months’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on 27 April.

Critchley pleaded guilty to one count each of; dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of over £5,000, possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

In January 2023, Critchley was driving a grey Range Rover, on false plates, when he failed to stop for police.

Critchley’s vehicle then collided with a white van on the IDR slip road, after which he fled down the A33.

Critchley’s vehicle was later found unlocked on Boulton Road.

Officers searched the area and Critchley was located nearby trying to escape in a taxi.

On arrest, Critchley was found to be carrying £1145 in cash and a mobile phone. His phone messages contained details of drugs supply.   

The Range Rover was registered as being stolen.

A further search was conducted at Critchley’s address where officers found cannabis worth £5600 and paraphernalia related to drug dealing.

He was charged on 16 January and remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty to all counts on 20 February.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Detective Constable Aimee Usher, of the Reading Stronghold Team, said: We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders and our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“The information from the public around the drug supply offences in Reading plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

