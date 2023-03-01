A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to several burglaries across Wiltshire and Hampshire.

Mark Griffiths, 57, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail on February 3.

Griffiths pleaded guilty to eight dwelling burglaries across the region during 2022, including two daytime burglaries in Wavell Road, Salisbury, and Millbrook Road, Salisbury, both in October.

He targeted the properties after the owners had left the addresses to walk their dogs, before stealing a number of high value items.

On November 29 last year, officers from Wiltshire Police’s Fortitude Team arrested Griffiths in Melksham after he had just committed a burglary in Winchester.

He was found in the house by the homeowner who had returned, and through investigative work and forensic evidence, Griffiths was identified as being involved in the Millbrook Road burglary.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to committing several burglaries.

DC Mark Welch of the Fortitude Team said: “Burglary is one of the most impactful crimes on victims as it invades the privacy and sanctity of the home, a place where people should feel safest. “It can have a lasting impact and it is crucial that these offences are thoroughly investigated and offenders brought to justice.

“Griffiths was a serial burglar and often waited until he knew the owners were out of the house before entering.

“I’m pleased that he will now be behind bars.”