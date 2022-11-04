A man has been sentenced for an incident of arson which occurred in Slough

Syed-Anwar Jamil, aged 19, of Harris Gardens, Slough was sentenced on Tuesday (1/11) at Reading Crown Court to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Jamil pleaded guilty to one count of arson.

In addition, he was ordered to complete a 12 month mental health treatment requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days as well as pay compensation to the victims.

A restraining order has also been put in place for five years.

On Tuesday 26 October 2021, Jamil set fire to a grave in Slough Cemetery and Crematorium, casing significant damage.

Members of the public helped to put the fire out, whilst Jamil watched.

A short while later he then approached the family of the grave he destroyed, giving them his details for support.

Jamil was arrested the following day and charged on Monday (31/10).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Jones, of Slough CID, said: “Jamil’s actions caused great distress to the family and local community.

“He even watched as members of the community put out the fire.

“Jamil’s actions were unacceptable and he has been sentenced as a result.”