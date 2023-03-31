A Man Has Been Sentenced For Breaching His Sexual Risk Order After Determined Met Officers Tackled His Predatory Behaviour Towards Women.

Sada Adem, 30 of Archway Road, Haringey, was sentenced at Highbury Corer Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 March.

He was sentenced to a 12 month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He must also undertake 48 days of rehabilitation and 35 sessions of the Horizon programme. The Horizon programme is an intervention delivered to men who have a sexual conviction.



Adem will also be GPS monitored and on curfew for 12 months from 9pm to 7am, Thursday to Sunday. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and must pay £622 in costs.

The Sexual Risk Order will remain live for five years.

An off duty detective saw Adem following various women who were making their way home from a night out in Clapham Junction in November 2022. Adem left the location before uniformed officers could arrive however officers were able to identify him and determined he lived in Haringey.

Local officers looked at intelligence and linked him to further reports of harassing and stalking young women in the area.

One officer, Detective Constable Natalie Scagliarini knew it was imperative that steps were taken to stop him targeting more women. Within a few days she worked to impose an interim Sexual Risk Order (SRO) on Adem. The order prohibited him from approaching, communicating and following lone women at any time in any area.

In the following weeks the team identified some concerning patterns which showed that Adem was venturing out in his car across London in the early hours and frequenting busy night time economy areas, suggesting that he was breaching his order.

The team began to build evidence to show Adem was breaching his order. Officers from across Specialist Crime and Met Operations assisted with tactical support and advice.

In March, specialist officers captured Adem at a bar in Knightsbridge, when he left the premises in the early hours he approached a lone woman and attempted to coerce her into his car. This was a clear breach of his SRO, uniformed officers moved in and he was swiftly arrested.

Adem was charged with breaching a Sexual Risk Order on 4 March and pleaded guilty at Highbury Corer Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.

Detective Inspector Sanj Bhanot said: “Adem is a predator and poses a significant danger to women. He would loiter and prey on vulnerable women who were making their way home after a night out. Officers used tenacity by imposing a Sexual Risk Order where it was not possible to pursue criminal charges. I want to thank all officers involved for their enthusiasm, commitment and determination to stop this concerning behaviour. They are a credit to the Met and our focus on tackling those who present such a high risk to women will only continue.”

PC Natalie Scagliarini said: “The actions of Adem were sinister and predatory. He used transport hubs and doorways to hide in darkness, waiting for women in vulnerable situations who simply wanted to get home safely. By utilising the SRO Adem has been given a strict set of restrictions and rehabilitation requirements that he must adhere to. As a woman, a Londoner and a police officer, I am proud to work for the Met Police carrying out our priority in making London safer for all women.”