A man has been sentenced for burglary in Hedge End last year

by uknip247

Michael Patrick Cawley, 26, of Manor Park in Hampton Poyle, Kidlington, appeared before Southampton Crown Court yesterday (16 March) where he was sentenced to fifteen months in prison.

The burglary, which happened at an address on Catherine Way, took place between 9pm on 26 January 2022 and 7.45am on 27 January.

The victim, a man in his 90s, returned home to find the door chain had been put on from the inside and he could not get in.

Police attended to gain access to the property, and once inside a quantity of jewellery was found to have been stolen.

DNA was discovered on the outside of a window at the back of the property and provided a positive match for Cawley. Cell site analysis of his mobile phone also placed him in Hedge End on the day of the burglary.

Cawley plead guilty to the burglary at Southampton Magistrates Court on 3 February 2023.

