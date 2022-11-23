A man has been sentenced for carrying out a spate of burglaries across Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Havant earlier this year

Christian Eigenberger, aged 53, of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (18 November) where he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison in connection with the following incidents:

Burglary at a house on Cosham Park Avenue, Portsmouth, on 20 September in which keys were stolen.

Taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent – relating to the theft of a Jaguar on Cosham Park Avenue, Portsmouth, on 20 September.

Attempted burglary at Premier Stores on Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, on 20 September.

Attempted burglary at Spar on Catherington Lane, Waterlooville, on 20 September.

Burglary at The Hampshire Hog in Waterlooville on 20 September, in which money and alcohol was stolen.

Burglary at The Red Lion pub in Chalton on 20 September, in which food and drink was stolen.

Burglary at Subway on London Road, Waterlooville, on 20 September in which £130 cash was stolen.

Burglary at Debretts on Frogmore Lane, Waterooville, on 20 September.

Burglary at The Swallow in Dunsbury Way, Havant, on 30 September, in which food and drink was stolen.

Eigenberger will also have to pay an £187 surcharge to assist in funding victim services.

Police Constable Kirsty Watts, of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Operation Hawk team, which specialises in investigating burglary, said:

“Eigenberger stole a car from an address in Portsmouth and used it to target a number of businesses across the Havant and Waterlooville areas.

“Thankfully, the vehicle was later recovered but this does not take away from the stress and trauma caused to victims of residential burglary such as this one.

“We also know that business burglaries not only have an impact on the premises targeted and their owners, but the community also suffers when local businesses are disrupted.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate crimes of this nature and we are committed to identifying those responsible and bring them to justice.”