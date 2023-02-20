A man has been sentenced for causing death by careless driving following a collision in Highworth Road, Swindon.

Alexander Baker, 26, of Ashe Close, Sparcells, appeared at Swindon Crown Court last week charged with causing the death of 66-year-old Jack Robson by careless driving.

He pleaded guilty to this offence as well as a separate offence of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

On May 25, 2020, emergency services were called to the collision involving a white Mitsubishi ASX driven by Baker and a Yamaha motorcycle riden by Mr Robson. Baker had attempted to turn right across two lanes causing Mr Robson to brake heavily in an attempt to avoid the collision. Sadly, he died at the scene.

Det Con Rachel Catling said: “This collision took place during the height of the initial lockdown. Mr Robson had been attending a family member’s address to provide care before heading home on his motorbike when he was involved in the collision which occurred as a result of a lapse of concentration by Baker who failed to ensure the road was clear before turning.

“Despite members of the public stopping at the scene to give first aid to Mr Robson, he tragically died as a result of his injuries.

“This has been a lengthy investigation for everyone involved and a terrible tragedy for Mr Robson’s family. My thoughts remain with them at this terrible time.”

Baker was given a 12-month driving disqualification and a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Robson’s wife Christine said: “Jack’s passion of bikes was with him all his life and my fascination also turned into a passion and a hobby that we did together all our life.

“On the day Jack died, I remember kissing him goodbye and saying ‘be safe’ as normal. He said ‘Don’t worry about me, I am always safe, I’ll see you later’.

“That day my life fell apart and will never be the same again.

“The whole family is absolutely devastated by the death of Jack. We had been married for 45 years and we were still young enough to enjoy the rest of our lives together. We had so many plans for the next few years.

“My whole world has been ripped apart, I feel so lifeless. Why has my husband, a father, grandfather, been so cruelly taken away from his family. We will never ever be able to come to terms with the loss of the most caring, wonderful, loving man you could ever ask for. I am struggling to cope without Jack – my tears and anger do not stop