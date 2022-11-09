 A man has been sentenced for “County Lines” drug dealing in Oxford

Damion Williams, aged 28, of Mayfield Road, Ilford, was sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment, following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court today (8/11).

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

On 25 May 2022, officers executed a warrant at the home address of Williams as it was thought that he was running a county drugs line, named the Marlow line. During a search of his address phones were recovered, one which was the drugs line, the other was being used to direct drug runners in Oxford.

Williams was charged with the two offences on 25 May 2022 and remanded.

Detective Constable Ben Jones, from the Thames Valley Police’s Drugs Focus Taskforce, said: “Williams accepted that he played a leading role in the supply of drugs related to the Marlow Line, which operated in Oxford and London.

“I hope the fact that Williams has been convicted and sentenced sends a strong message to others, that if you are involved in “County Lines” drug dealing, the Drugs Focus Taskforce will investigate you, we will track you down, and we will bring you before the courts to face justice.”