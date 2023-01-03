Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Sentenced For Drug Offences In Oxford
Home BREAKING A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Oxford

A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Oxford

by @uknip247

A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Oxford.

Saad Rehman, aged 22, of Howard Street, Oxford was found guilty by jury verdict to one count each of possession with intent to supply Class A – namely heroin and possession with intent to supply Class A – namely Crack Cocaine on 16 December at Oxford Crown Court, following a three day trial.

At a previous hearing, at the same court, Rehman pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Rehman was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment on Tuesday (20/12).

On 19 March this year, a bag of drugs were located on the pavement in the area of Leopold Street and Green Street.

Following CCTV searches, Rehman was seen running around the corner with a knife.

The drugs found on the pavement were prepared wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Rehman was also ordered to forfeit the drugs and cash seized.

Rehman was arrested on 29 June this year, and charged on the same day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alexandra Head, based at St Aldates police station, said: “Rehman has now been sentenced for these offences and will serve time in jail as a result.

“I hope this sentence shows the seriousness with which drug dealing and carrying a knife is taken. Our team work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and take these drugs off our streets.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your area, please report it to us by calling 101 or making a report online so that we can take action.”

LW

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for information following a number of reports of a...

A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman...

Two British citizens were among four people killed after two helicopters collided...

A man has been charged in connection with an incident at a...

A three-year-old child was hit bit a car in West London

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women after...

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have charged a...

Man dies during single vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight

Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually...

Man freed by fire crews from over turned vehicle

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"