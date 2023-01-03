A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Oxford.

Saad Rehman, aged 22, of Howard Street, Oxford was found guilty by jury verdict to one count each of possession with intent to supply Class A – namely heroin and possession with intent to supply Class A – namely Crack Cocaine on 16 December at Oxford Crown Court, following a three day trial.

At a previous hearing, at the same court, Rehman pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Rehman was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment on Tuesday (20/12).

On 19 March this year, a bag of drugs were located on the pavement in the area of Leopold Street and Green Street.

Following CCTV searches, Rehman was seen running around the corner with a knife.

The drugs found on the pavement were prepared wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Rehman was also ordered to forfeit the drugs and cash seized.

Rehman was arrested on 29 June this year, and charged on the same day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alexandra Head, based at St Aldates police station, said: “Rehman has now been sentenced for these offences and will serve time in jail as a result.

“I hope this sentence shows the seriousness with which drug dealing and carrying a knife is taken. Our team work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and take these drugs off our streets.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your area, please report it to us by calling 101 or making a report online so that we can take action.”

