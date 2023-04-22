A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Reading

Lewis Barton, aged 39, of Upton Road, has been sentenced to five years and seven months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Reading Crown Court last Friday (14/4).

At a previous hearing on 21 November last year, Barton pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – namely cocaine and heroin, and one count of possession of criminal property.

On 12 October last year, Barton was a passenger in a car that was stopped on Hanover Court, Reading. Officers detained him for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers found Barton with 19 wraps of cocaine and heroin and over £1000 in cash.

A further search of a property in Upton Road was conducted during which officers found more cocaine and heroin.

The estimated street value of the drugs found was around £1,900.

Barton was arrested the same day and charged on 13 October.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Aimee Usher, of the Reading Stronghold Team, said: “Our Stronghold team will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders, using both visible and covert activity aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“The information from the public around drug supply in Reading plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“If you have any information we would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting tool on the Thames Valley Police website.”