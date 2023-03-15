A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Reading

George Dallarda, aged 34, of Katesgrove Lane, has been sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday (13/3).

At a previous hearing on 12 January this year, he pleaded guilty to one count each of; possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Dallarda was also found to have breached a suspended sentence.

On 11 January this year, Dallarda was driving along Katesgrove Lane, Reading when he was stopped by officers who detained him for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers found a bag containing cocaine concealed in Dallarda’s sock as well as a large quantity of cash in his wallet.

A further search of a property in Granby Gardens was conducted during which officers found a black holdall containing a large amount of cannabis.

The estimated street value of the drugs found was around £12,900.

Dallarda was arrested the same day and charged on 12 January.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Kennedy, of the Reading Stonghold Team, said: “Our Stronghold team will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders, using both visible and covert activity aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“The information from the public around drug supply in Reading plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“If you have any information we would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting tool on the Thames Valley Police website.”