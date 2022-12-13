Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

2 Salisbury crown court 02JPG
Home BREAKING A man has been sentenced for possessing cocaine and assault by beating following an incident in Salisbury

A man has been sentenced for possessing cocaine and assault by beating following an incident in Salisbury

by @uknip247

 

Brandon Snelgrove, 19, from Salisbury, pleaded guilty to the offences and has been sentenced to a community order for 12 months, with drug rehabilitation requirements for six months.

He has also been fined £120 and required to pay a victim surcharge of £114.

The conviction follows a swift investigation by Wiltshire Police’s Volume Crimes Team.

On November 6 this year, officers were called to a residential address in Salisbury following a report of a man being aggressive.

Upon arrival, officers were confronted by Snelgrove, who was armed with a large knife. He was disarmed and arrested for possessing an offensive weapon.

Based on further information gathered at the scene, he was further arrested for assaulting a family member and for being in possession of a class A drug.

The VCT conducted a swift investigation, resulting in the CPS authorising a charge and remand.

Sergeant Joshua Bliss of the VCT said: “Our officers acted quickly to safely defuse the situation and ensure that no one was seriously hurt.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of our officers when dealing with Snelgrove as he was armed with a knife, and for their diligence in ensuring a charge and making sure Snelgrove was remanded in custody.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Sittingbourne man charged with attempted murder after attack

National Highways has confirmed that the Operation Brock contraflow system on the...

A motorist caught reversing on the M2 and another applying her makeup...

Dermot Ryan was moments away from the unthinkable, when he found himself...

Body of a man was recovered from the water’s edge near London...

A woman in her 40s taken to hospital following a two-car accident...

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

A hapless burglar who left his prison release documents and a false...

Get your Self Assessment wrapped up in time for Christmas

More than 30 drivers have been dealt with after police took positive...

RAC sees record demand for breakdown assistance

A teenager who repeatedly stabbed a police officer in a “frenzied” and...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"