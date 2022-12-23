A man has been sentenced for raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others after meeting them at parties and offering them massages

Cosmin Pascu, 43 of Imperial Wharf, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 21 December where he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for two counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Pascu was previously convicted following trial at the same court on Friday, 21 October.

The offences took place between December 2020 and June 2021 in the Chelsea area.

Pascu would attend parties and prey on women, using the pretense of giving them a massage before committing the assaults.

However, in one case the victim, a professional masseuse, attended Pascu’s home address after he booked a massage. Soon after she arrived and began the treatment he turned on her and sexually assaulted her.

In each case the victims reported the crime to police and investigations were launched. They were supported by specialist officers.

Officers were able to link the offences in March 2021 due to the same pattern of behaviour and identified Pascu as the suspect after carrying out phone work. However, he evaded police and officers spent months searching for him. He was arrested by the Territorial Support Group who were out searching for him on Kings Road in December 2021. He was charged shortly after.

Detective Sergeant Sophie McLoughlin, said: “Pascu is a predator and a danger to women. I applaud the victims in this case for reporting their ordeals and for their bravery throughout the investigation and court process. It is thanks to them that we have been able to convict this man of his crimes and prevent him from offending further. I cannot imagine what they went through or how difficult this process has been for them.

“Pascu targeted young women at parties and was persuasive and persistent in his efforts to place them in a vulnerable situation before attacking them.

“Male violence against women is deplorable and it is a priority for the Met to target those responsible and stop them offending.