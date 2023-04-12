A man has been sentenced for supplying drugs at Wilderness Festival, Charlbury, Oxfordshire

Finn Attreed, aged 21, of Torrington Park, Barnet, London, was sentenced to a total of three years’ and nine months’ imprisonment at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday 6 April.

At a previous hearing, Attreed pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs namely the synthetic drug 2C-B, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs namely ketamine.

At around 3am on Friday 5 August 2022, the security team at Wilderness Festival, at Cornbury Park, were alerted to a man going tent to tent advertising drugs for sale. Security then detained a man matching the description. The man was found to be carrying a number of drugs.

Officers from Thames Valley Police attended and arrested the detained man, Attreed. He was charged the following day.

Officers seized drugs and a burner phone. On the phone, they found messages relating to quantities of drugs, drug paraphernalia and drug deals.

Detective Constable Daniel Smith, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Witney police station, said: “Finn Attreed attended the Wilderness Festival with the intention of making money from dealing drugs.

“He travelled up from London to try his luck in our area, however, security were wise to his actions and detained him whilst he tried to run his sales pitch to campers.

“I hope that he will use his time in jail to reflect on his actions.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug dealing within our communities. We will pursue dealers and will put them before the courts for them to decide their sentencing.

“Additionally, we will continue to work with our partners at Wilderness Festival and we would like to thank them for their swift actions which led to this conviction.”