Mushin Mohamed, 26, of Leytonstone Road, E15, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 14 June, after being found guilty of murder and attempted murder the day before at the same court.

Tyrelle Joseph 21 of Banks Way, E12, was found guilty of assisting an offender and sentenced to seven years in prison.

On November 1, 2020, at 10.14pm, police were called to reports of a disturbance in Balfour Road, Ilford. When they arrived, they discovered Jason Diallo, 30, of Ilford, suffering from injuries after being hit by a car.

A short time later, an eyewitness came forward and told officers that the man was cycling along the road when he was hit by a car.

Two men got out of the car and shot Jason in the head before getting back in the car and driving away.

Jason was deliberately knocked off his bike by the vehicle, which was travelling at high speeds, according to CCTV.

Jason died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency personnel. The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command was notified, and a murder investigation was launched.

Just 15 minutes later, at 10.29pm, police were called to a shooting on Garvary Road, E16, about five miles away. A 27-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The London Ambulance Service took him to the hospital, where his condition was determined to be non-life threatening. He later told officers that he was standing outside a shop when two men in a car pulled up and began following him before shooting him.

Officers launched an urgent search for the car involved, which was later discovered on fire in Solent Rise, E13, at around 11.45pm. The Ford S-Max was stolen from outside a property in the Ilford area several days before the shootings and was driving under false plates.

An extensive review of CCTV footage was conducted in order to identify the people who were inside the car. The recovered video also connected the car to the two shootings.

Mohamed was identified through DNA analysis of clothing recovered from the fire-damaged car. Forensic examinations also revealed that the same gun was used in both shootings.

The evidence gathered, which included CCTV and phone data, confirmed Mohamed was one of three men in the car on the night of the shootings. The other two men have yet to be identified, but investigations into this aspect of the case are ongoing.

Joseph was discovered to be a key player in the planning of the shootings as well as providing support to the three men following the incidents. He called a taxi to pick up the men near where the car was parked and take them back to his house so they could change their clothes. During the time of the shootings, he was also in regular contact with the occupants of the Ford S-Max.

The investigation found no evidence that the victims knew each other or had any previous connection.

“Our investigation found both victims were innocent men who were selected at random in unprovoked and senseless attacks,” said Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, the senior investigating officer.

“We found no link between the victims and the defendants and were unable to determine a motive for the shootings.”

“My thoughts are with Mr Diallo’s family and friends, who are still grieving his loss, and I’d like to commend the bravery of the other victim, who supported us throughout the investigation.”

“I am pleased that our efforts resulted in the conviction of two dangerous men, who will now face significant prison time.” I am confident that London is a safer place as a result of this.

“The evidence we have gathered shows that other people were involved, and we remain committed to bringing all those responsible to justice.” The investigation is still ongoing, and we are still looking for anyone who may have information that can help bring closure to those involved in this tragic case.”

“The night Jason was brutally murdered will forever haunt me, the pain is indescribable,” Jason’s wife, who does not want to be identified, added.

“Jason had the kindest, softest heart, and the thought of him dying alone on the street breaks my heart.” He was my world, and not being able to say goodbye, to remind him how truly amazing he was and how much we loved him, is sometimes unbearable. That night, I lost a piece of myself, and my life will never be the same again.

“Jason was a devoted father to our two children, the youngest of whom was only weeks old when Jason was murdered; they will bear the consequences of the individuals who took their father’s life for the rest of their lives.”

“He was his mother’s only son and a devoted brother to his younger sister, who is deeply affected and misses him every day.”

“It is beyond comprehension for these individuals to kill a completely innocent stranger, whom they did not know, in such a brutal, cowardly manner, and while no sentence will ease our pain, it brings some solace to know they will spend many years of their lives behind bars.”

