After a trial at the Old Bailey, James Sinclair, 31, of Three Colt Street, E14, was found guilty of the murder of Shadika Patel and the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman.

On July 8, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 41 years for murder and a concurrent life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years for attempted murder. The 830 days spent in custody on remand will be deducted from the total sentence.

Sinclair stabbed Shadika, 40, repeatedly in Altmore Avenue, E6, in the early hours of March 19, 2020, according to the jury.

Sinclair attacked another woman the next day in Belfont Walk, N7. She was hospitalised after suffering a number of serious injuries, including a punctured lung.

Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police Service’s Specialist Crime Command combed through hours of CCTV footage to track Sinclair’s movements before and after the two attacks.

They also connected Sinclair to the attempted murder because blood on his trainers matched that of the victim.

Sinclair was apprehended on March 27 after police released CCTV footage of him shortly after Shadika’s murder.

He was later charged with murder and attempted murder, to which he pleaded not guilty in court.

During his trial, he refused to appear in court and never explained why he attacked the two women.

“I am pleased with the length of the prison sentence, which reflects the severity of James Sinclair’s crimes,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said after the sentencing hearing.

“This investigation shows that the Met will act quickly to apprehend and prosecute anyone who commits this type of violent crime.”

“James Sinclair will now spend the majority of his life in prison and will no longer pose a threat to anyone on London’s streets.”

“Sinclair’s actions have devastated the lives of Shadika’s friends and family and left her two teenage sons without a mother,” said Detective Inspector John Marriott, the lead investigator.

“It’s beyond me why he chose to attack two lone women at night.” Such incidents are uncommon, and my team of detectives worked quickly to identify Sinclair before he could attack anyone else.

“The Met’s top priority is to combat violence against women and girls.” Every day, our officers collaborate with partners across the capital to improve public space safety.

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business at any time of day or night, feeling safe.” It is our responsibility to ensure that this occurs, but officers cannot be everywhere at all times.

“I would encourage our community, particularly women, to report any suspicious or unwanted behaviour and to seek assistance if they feel threatened.”

“These atrocities have no place in our society.” We are determined to bring perpetrators to justice while also improving safety for all Londoners.

“Everyone should be able to go about their lives without fear of violence.”