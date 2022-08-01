Following a thorough investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Serious & Organised Crime Unit, a man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for a variety of drug supply offences.

Paul Daly, 37, of Glebe Road, Deanshanger, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine on 20 December last year at Amersham Crown Court.

Daly was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison on Thursday (28/7), after returning to the same court.

The user ‘Batspawn’ was identified as Paul Daly following the acquisition of Encrochat messages via the Operation Venetic operation.

The UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted communications platform Encrochat is Operation Venetic.

Daly used the Encrochat network to coordinate the distribution of heroin, cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine throughout Milton Keynes.

The investigation into Daly revealed that he was in charge between March 30 and June 3, 2020.

He was arrested and charged on November 16, last year.

For conspiring to supply cocaine, the sentence is 17 years and six months.

Daly was also sentenced to six years in prison for heroin conspiracy, four years for cannabis conspiracy, and 18 months for ketamine conspiracy.

The sentences will run in parallel.

“As a result of a full and thorough investigation into Paul Daly, he has been handed a very significant prison sentence,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Hall of Thames Valley Police’s Serious & Organised Crime Unit.

“Daly was the mastermind behind this plot to flood Milton Keynes with class A and class B drugs.”

“We were able to disrupt his network and infiltrate his Encrochat activity as a result of Operation Venetic, gaining compelling evidence to bring about this guilty plea.”

“Thames Valley Police remain completely committed to eliminating drug production and supply in our community, and this sentence removes a significant organised criminal from our community.”

“Drug supply causes untold harm, especially to the most vulnerable.”

“We will continue to prioritise combating this type of criminality, and we will make the Thames Valley a hostile environment for dealers.”

“Our Stronghold team will aggressively pursue and prosecute offenders like Daly, employing both covert and overt tactics.”

“I would also encourage anyone with information about drug supply and production to contact police.”

“You can do so in complete confidence by calling 101 or anonymously reporting to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”