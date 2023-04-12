A man has been sentenced to four months imprisonment after a firework he threw injured four police officers and a serving police dog

Lewis Hill, 22, of Collett Place, Latton, Swindon, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He was sentenced last Thursday (06/04) in a hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court.

On January 22 last year, ahead of the Swindon Town match against Bristol Rovers, Hill threw a firework towards several police officers, which subsequently exploded at their feet.

Insp Reed, T/Insp Fay, PC Miller and SPT England fortunately only suffered temporary injuries, while PD Ross suffered burns to his nose. He has since returned to work as a police dog.

Mr Hill was identified through CCTV work and witness statements and arrested.

He now faces a jail sentence and has also received a football banning order for three years.

Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, Catherine Roper, said: “To throw a firework towards any group of people is an incredibly reckless and dangerous act.

“It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers were seriously hurt by Lewis Hill’s act, and that PD Ross recovered quickly and was able to return to his normal duties.

“Assaults against police officers and police animals will never be tolerated. If you assault an officer or any other emergency services worker then be prepared to be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

“I’m pleased that Mr Hill now faces a custodial sentence and hopefully he will think more carefully about his actions in future.”

Dog unit manager Ian Partington said: “It is pleasing to see that Mr Hill has been jailed for his actions and that offences against officers and police dogs are taken seriously.

“Thankfully PD Ross has been able to continue his career and is performing well as a police dog.”