A man has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison, after robbing a 16-year-old boy

Jayden Malloy, aged 19, of Milverton Road, Erdington, pleaded guilty to robbery at a hearing on Monday 5 December.

On Tuesday 4 April, he was sentenced to four years of detention at a youth offenders institute.

He also received a further seven months detention for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently and an additional three months for affray.

The court heard how, on Thursday 3 November last year, while in the waiting room at Sutton Coldfield Railway Station, Malloy approached a 16-year-old boy demanding he handed over his Gucci bag. The boy refused and Malloy threatened him by saying “Don’t make me take this out” and showing a knife handle in his waistband.

The boy handed over his bag and Malloy demanded the silver chain around the boy’s neck.

Malloy boarded a train heading to Birmingham New Street. On arrival, he dropped an object, that was later recovered and found to be the machete that he had threatened the victim with. He was found and arrested following help from the public, hiding on the top deck of a bus outside the railway station.

Investigating Officer DC Andrew Grant said “This was an unprovoked and terrifying robbery where Malloy targeted a teenager in broad daylight.

“Malloy believed he was above the law, carrying a large machete and trying to evade officers by hiding on a bus. I hope this sentence gives him time to reflect on his actions.

“I would like to thank the members of railway staff and the public for assisting officers and I hope the victim gains some comfort knowing he has been brought to justice for his actions.”