A man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in jail after stabbing his friend to death

George Ferrier, 30 of Appleby Road, E16, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to 14 years and 10 months imprisonment after previously being found guilty of manslaughter following a trial.

Ferrier killed 33-year-old Steven Fry with a large carving knife following a dispute in the early hours of Friday, 10 September 2021.

Detective Inspector Frank Copley, who led the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident and one which has understandably left a family utterly bereft. Our thoughts continue to remain with them at this time.

“Their suffering has been prolonged by having to sit through a trial and listen to the details of what happened that night. As they have said, they will never heal from this but we hope they find comfort in the fact justice has been done.”

Ferrier and Steven had known each other for years and were at the home of a friend on Ringlet Close, Newham when an argument broke out. The dispute stemmed from Steven driving his girlfriend’s car while under the influence of alcohol.

During the argument, Ferrier rushed to the kitchen, picked up a knife and attacked Steven, stabbing him in the chest and leg.

He then left the scene with the weapon, leaving their mutual friend to call 999. Emergency services were quickly in attendance but despite their best efforts, Steven was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and knee.

After leaving the area and disposing of the murder weapon in a nearby bin, Ferrier went on the run for 12 days, disposing of his clothes and his phone in an attempt to remove any links to the crime.

He then handed himself into police were he was arrested and charged with murder. He claimed he had acted in self-defence after fearing Steven was about to attack him.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Steven’s family said his death had damaged them beyond repair.

“Steven was a son, a brother, an uncle and friend to so many including the person who took his life. He was well known in the community and so many people considered him their surrogate son or brother,” said his sister Carly.

“When I was told of his death I screamed, and I didn’t stop for what seemed like forever. But then I had to do the worst thing I have ever done, I had to call my mum and tell her that her youngest son had not only died but had been murdered. I will never forget that moment, I could practically hear her heart breaking down the phone.

“We know his last moments were of fear, panic and pain, and that in the end, he was alone. There is no closure from that. You can never fully heal; we will carry his suffering with us always.”