A man has been sentenced to more than five years in jail after being convicted of raping a woman in Southwark

Petroy Martin, 23 of Doddington Grove, SE17, was convicted following a trial at Inner London Crown Court in March. On Friday, 14 April he was sentenced to five years and six months in jail, as well as being given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detectives from Central South CID began an investigation after a woman came forward to police to report a man had raped her following a night out on Sunday, 22 May 2022.

Officers were able to identify Martin via social media and attended his home address. He was arrested on Tuesday, 14 June and later charged.

The victim was supported by specialist officers including a dedicated Sexual Offences Investigation Trained officer (SOIT) who kept her updated at every stage of the investigation.

Detective Constable Jamie Smith, who led the investigation, said: “Martin is clearly a dangerous predator whose actions have had a life-changing impact on the victim. As the judge stated at court, Martin showed no remorse for his ‘vile and bestial’ behaviour and we are pleased he has been taken off the streets of London.

“We are working every day to identify those individuals who cause such significant harm to others and to bring them to justice.

“The victim, in this case, showed real courage in both initially coming forward and reliving her experience by giving evidence in court. Without her actions, Martin may well have committed further offences.

“We also know that there could be other victims of Martin and would encourage anyone who wants to speak to us to come forward. No piece of information is too small and you will be listened to and supported.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference 5861/18MAR.