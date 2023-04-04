A man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for a burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle in Basingstoke

Nigel Charles Withers, 58, of Sussex Street in Winchester, pleaded guilty to both offences and appeared before Winchester Crown Court on Friday 31 March for sentencing.

The court heard how on the 2 March 2023, between 4am and 6am, Withers entered Anytime Fitness, Crown Heights, by tailgating a member into the premises. Whilst inside, he stole a number of items from a member’s coat that had been left in the gym area.

Among those items was the key to an Audi T Quattro that was parked outside, which Withers stole.

Officers investigating were able to identify Withers on CCTV and he was arrested by officers from Winchester’s High Harm Team on 9 March.

A subsequent search of his address located the jacket he was seen wearing on CCTV, and an entry fob that had been stolen from the victim during the burglary.

Withers was remanded in custody and appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Friday 10 March, where he was further remanded until sentencing.

He received 12 months for the burglary, and 20 months for the theft of motor vehicle to be served concurrently.