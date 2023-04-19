A man has been sentenced to over 20 years in jail for the attempted murder of a man following an incident in Clare in March last year

David Perry, 40, of St Margarets Place in Stradishall, was jailed for 24 years at Ipswich Crown Court today, Wednesday 19 April, for the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man in Clare on 19 March 2022. The sentence follows a crown court trial that saw Perry found guilty of the offence in January earlier this year.

Officers were called at 8.16pm to the Bell Hotel in Market Hill, following reports a man had been attacked by someone with an axe.

An initial disagreement had taken place inside the hotel between Perry and a group of friends the victim was with. Perry had been told to leave the pub but returned a short time later, when he attacked the victim.

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Perry was arrested the following day, 20 March 2022, in Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. While there he was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Perry had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to possession of an offensive weapon and to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm; but denied the charge of attempted murder. Perry received an 18 month sentence for possession of a weapon– this will be served concurrently to the 24 years for the attempted murder sentence.

Following the sentencing, PC Jacqueline Isobel White of Suffolk Constabulary’s West CID, said: “It is very gratifying to see Perry receive this sentence. The victim is lucky to have survived this cowardly attack which has impacted his friends, family and all those who witnessed it. I would like to thank all the officers and members of police staff whose hard work has helped to secure this result.”