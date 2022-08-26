Elek Horvath, 23, of Hanley, was sentenced to eight years in prison today at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after being found guilty of raping a woman the day before at the same court.

The rape occurred at 6.30am on Sunday, January 16th, and police were called to Hope Street in Hanley.

Horvath was apprehended shortly after the incident.

“Horvath demonstrated premeditated, predatory behaviour that morning,” said Detective Sergeant Dawn Moody of the force’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team. He had spent several hours walking around Hanley before deciding on the victim. The victim has been forced to relive her trauma in court, and the courage required to do so cannot be overstated. “I hope she can find some closure and make a fresh start now that the proceedings are over.” I’d like to thank the officer who tracked down and arrested Horvath within hours of the incident.”

