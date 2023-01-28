A man has been sentenced to six years and nine months years in prison following an operation into the supply of firearms and ammunition

Vincent Horsfall, 30, of Hyde Road, Waterloo pleaded guilty to supplying a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

His girlfriend Fiona Crooks, 29, of Wheatfield Close, Netherley, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and was sentenced to two years in prison. Both were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday

During the investigation, a .41 Colt revolver was recovered, which was evidence as having being supplied by Horsfall.

Following a warrant at a home in Wheatfield Close, Netherley, a loaded Colt revolver and six rounds of ammunition were found and seized.

A further warrant at an address in The Causeway, Southport resulted in casings, bullet heads and other paraphernalia being found.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Emma Kerrigan said: “It is pleasing to see Horsfall dealt with at court, following a long and complex investigation.

“The supply and storage of firearms and ammunition equips serious and organised criminals with the capability to intimidate, injure and kill people.

“We have tragically seen the devastation that the use of guns can cause in our communities, and this investigation removes not only a number of viable weapons, but also a man who was prepared to supply and store them.

“Horsfall was not concerned with the potential harm that his activities might cause, only the financial gain.

“That his girlfriend Crooks also finds herself being convicted of assisting him in these activities should also send a strong message to those who, through misguided loyalty or other reasons, assist others in such serious criminality.

“Crooks is a woman of previously good character with a child and her immediate custodial sentence further shows the gravity of such offences.

“Such investigations can take time to bring to court, but be assured that if you provide information on where you think firearms and ammunition are being stored, carried and used, we will take action to make the communities safer. Taking a gun, ammunition or an offender off the streets can save a life, and make those areas affected by gun crime places where such crime will not be tolerated.”