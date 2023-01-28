Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Sentenced To Six Years And Nine Months Years In Prison Following An Operation Into The Supply Of Firearms And Ammunition
Home BREAKING A man has been sentenced to six years and nine months years in prison following an operation into the supply of firearms and ammunition

A man has been sentenced to six years and nine months years in prison following an operation into the supply of firearms and ammunition

by uknip247

Vincent Horsfall, 30, of Hyde Road, Waterloo pleaded guilty to supplying a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

His girlfriend Fiona Crooks, 29, of Wheatfield Close, Netherley, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and was sentenced to two years in prison. Both were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday

During the investigation, a .41 Colt revolver was recovered, which was evidence as having being supplied by Horsfall.

Following a warrant at a home in Wheatfield Close, Netherley, a loaded Colt revolver and six rounds of ammunition were found and seized.

A further warrant at an address in The Causeway, Southport resulted in casings, bullet heads and other paraphernalia being found.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Emma Kerrigan said: “It is pleasing to see Horsfall dealt with at court, following a long and complex investigation.

“The supply and storage of firearms and ammunition equips serious and organised criminals with the capability to intimidate, injure and kill people.

“We have tragically seen the devastation that the use of guns can cause in our communities, and this investigation removes not only a number of viable weapons, but also a man who was prepared to supply and store them.

“Horsfall was not concerned with the potential harm that his activities might cause, only the financial gain.

“That his girlfriend Crooks also finds herself being convicted of assisting him in these activities should also send a strong message to those who, through misguided loyalty or other reasons, assist others in such serious criminality.

“Crooks is a woman of previously good character with a child and her immediate custodial sentence further shows the gravity of such offences.

“Such investigations can take time to bring to court, but be assured that if you provide information on where you think firearms and ammunition are being stored, carried and used, we will take action to make the communities safer. Taking a gun, ammunition or an offender off the streets can save a life, and make those areas affected by gun crime places where such crime will not be tolerated.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A murder investigation has been launched following the tragic death of a...

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Barking

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vulnerable missing...

Man rushed to hospital after Camden attack

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have...

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets collided in midair while training about...

Two teenagers have been sentenced for firearms offences after one shot himself...

Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to...

Officers are looking for witnesses after a serious accident near Sandwich

An organised crime gang in Southampton that sold cannabis and Class A...

A suspect has been charged after alert officers spotted a car within...

Police arrested a drug dealer who was seen panicking after a sniffer...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More