Jordon White, 20, was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa along Toddington Road in Tebworth with four other people inside around 3.20pm on January 18.

Witnesses said they saw the Corsa overtake another car at high speed while narrowly avoiding an oncoming vehicle before losing control and hitting a tree.

White and two of the passengers were able to get out of the car and flee across nearby fields.

One was discovered nearby, while White and the other were discovered hiding in a garden shed with the help of a police dog.

Ellie Ogden-Hooper, 19, and Reece White, 23, were the two remaining passengers who died at the scene.

White was discovered to have a provisional driving licence, no MOT or insurance for the vehicle, and to be driving on false ‘cloned’ plates.

Subsequent testing revealed that he was driving while over the prescribed cannabis limit.

White, of Leighton Buzzard’s Wallis Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to six years in prison today (Friday) at St Albans Crown Court. He will also be barred from driving for nine years following his release.