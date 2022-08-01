A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of a robbery in Kidlington.

Leon Dine, 19, of Yarnton Road, Kidlington, was found guilty of robbery and possession of a knife by a majority jury verdict following a trial at Oxford Crown Court that ended on June 24.

Dine was sentenced to three years in prison in the same court on Thursday (28/7).

Sean Gallagher, 19, of Cherwell Avenue, Kidlington, and Daniel Brain, 18, also of Cherwell Avenue, Kidlington, were convicted in connection with the robbery.

Gallagher pleaded guilty to robbery, fraud, and cannabis possession, while Brain also pleaded guilty to robbery.

Gallagher received a 16-month sentence in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work, while Brain received a 19-month sentence in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking in an alleyway behind Green Lane in Kidlington at around 5.40pm on September 25, 2020, when he was approached by a group of males.

The victim was ambushed by the group, who assaulted him and then stole his coat.

For several minutes, the group, including Dine, punched and kicked the victim before Dine drew a knife, grabbed the victim around his throat, and stole his coat, which was worth around £750.

The victim’s partner’s bank card was in one of the coat pockets, and it was used to buy alcohol a few hours later.

“This was a violent robbery of an innocent victim, who suffered a broken nose and cuts and bruising from a sustained attack,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Paddy O’Grady of the Priority Crime Team, based at Witney police station.

“I am pleased that Dine was found guilty not only of robbery, but also of brandishing a knife during the incident, putting the victim in fear of his safety, and that he and his co-defendants have now been sentenced.”

“This should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who thinks carrying a knife is acceptable.”

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate this type of behaviour, and if you have a knife in your possession, you will be prosecuted and brought before the courts.”

“Dine will now have time to reflect on his actions, and I hope that his co-defendants understand the futility of their actions, which resulted in suspended prison sentences and community service orders.”