Lee Shopland, 31, of Willow Way, Guildford, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to robbery at Guildford Crown Court.

Officers were called to Prime Wines on Worplesdon Road around 7.30 a.m. after an incident occurred. Shopland entered the store and approached the counter, pushing past the shop assistant and taking £200 in cash and cigarettes.

The shop assistant bravely attempted to stop Shopland from leaving the store, but he broke free and fled. He was later identified using CCTV footage collected at the scene.

