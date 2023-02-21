A man has been sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment for his role in supplying cocaine and cannabis in the Melksham area

en Weston, 21, of Hackney Way, Westbury, was sentenced on February 9 for one count of being involved in the supply of cocaine and one count of being involved in the supply of cannabis.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, to be served concurrently.

This follows two separate warrants issued at addresses associated with Weston in Melksham and Westbury.

An order was also issued for the forfeiture and destruction of drugs and paraphernalia, including a mobile phone used to facilitate drug supply.

“On the surface, the supply of cocaine and cannabis within our community may appear to many as a victimless crime,” said Det Con Jarvis. However, if not intercepted by police, these drugs would have reached vulnerable people and had the potential to cause serious harm.

“Drugs are often associated with anti social behaviour, violence and weapons which can cause concern and upset to a community, therefore we will continue to target offenders like Weston who are associated with drug supply in Wiltshire.

“Weston was well known in the Melksham area in particular for his links to drug supply, and I am therefore pleased he has received a custodial sentence.”

To report drug activity in your neighbourhood, dial 101.