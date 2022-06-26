William Roberts, 28, of Thornton Heath’s London Road, was convicted of one count of sexual assault and one count of failing to surrender to police bail.

On Monday, June 20, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to sign the sex offender’s register for ten years at Reading Crown Court.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at approximately 6.20 p.m., the victim, who was travelling on a train from Oxford to Princes Risborough, came to the aid of a passenger who had become ill. The passenger then exited the train at Bicester, leaving the victim alone.

Roberts, who was sitting in the same carriage as her, then approached her and began asking for her phone number repeatedly. She refused to hand it over, claiming that she isn’t interested and that she is only 16 years old.

Roberts sat down next to the victim and persisted despite the victim’s expressed dissatisfaction with his behaviour. He then assaulted her sexually.

He stood up and walked down the carriage before returning to her seat and extending his arms to prevent her from leaving. He tried to sexually assault her again before she pushed him away and ran away.

Following an urgent investigation, Roberts was arrested at his home on January 6, 2020, and claimed in an interview that he was only having a “nice” conversation with the victim.

“It’s clear from Roberts’ persistent actions that he is a danger to women and girls, and I’m pleased to see him off the network and behind bars,” said BTP Detective Constable James Egley.

This was a truly distressing incident for the victim, who has shown incredible bravery in coming forward and telling her story.”

No one should be made to feel threatened while using the network, and we are actively prosecuting sexual offenders.”

I strongly urge anyone who witnesses or experiences sexual harassment or a sexual offence on the railway to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. We will always take your concerns seriously.”