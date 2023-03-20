A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Tamworth

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Hornbeam in Amington at around 3.45pm yesterday afternoon.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One patient, a man, was found with serious injuries. Ambulance crews provided emergency treatment at the scene before he was taken to hospital by land ambulance on blue lights for further trauma care.”