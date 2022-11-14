A man has been stabbed on a busy South London road this afternoon and has rushed to hospital

At around 3.23pm, police and ambulance services were called to a reported stabbing on Warner Road, just off Camberwell New Road, where they discovered a single man injured.

The victim was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service before being rushed to hospital, where his condition is unknown.

As part of their investigation, police have set up a crime scene cordon around Warner Road.

“We were called at 3.23pm today (14 November) to reports of a stabbing on Warner Road, Camberwell,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said. We responded with an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast-response vehicle, and an incident response officer.

“We treated one person on the spot before transporting them to the hospital.”

The Met for more information on this incident.