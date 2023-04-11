A man has been stabbed on a platform at Stratford International Station

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

by uknip247
Man Has Been Stabbed On A Platform At Stratford Station

London Ambulance Service paramedics and Air Ambulance flying doctors are treating a man who was stabbed on the platform of Stratford International Station this evening.

British Transport Police officers have set up a scene cordon.

Following the brutal stabbing, an investigation has been launched. A large pool of blood, thought to be from the victims, appeared on the platform.

While waiting for paramedics, station personnel and police officers provided first aid to the victim.

A crime scene has been established, and the platform has been closed. The closure is expected to disrupt services throughout the evening. Passengers should check online or call national rial enquiries.

The British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.

