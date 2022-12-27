Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Stabbed To Death On The Dancefloor Of A Birmingham Nightclub
Home BREAKING A man has been stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a Birmingham nightclub

A man has been stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a Birmingham nightclub

by @uknip247

Police were called to The Crane nightclub on Adderley Street in Digbeth just before 11.45pm yesterday to reports that the 23-year-old had been stabbed.
Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.
His family has been informed.
Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
No one has been arrested at this stage.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.
“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.
“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”
The scene remains closed today while officers gather evidence, and neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.
Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat, on the West Midlands Police website quoting log 3792 of 26 December.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find...

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have made an...

A suspect has appeared in court after a man was run over...

Investigation launched following fatal vehicle fire in Clapham South West London that...

Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 12...

Detectives have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 26-year-old...

Firefighters are urging everyone to take care with candles following a house...

A St Mary’s Coastguard Rescue Officer gave birth 15 feet in the...

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 90 people crossed the English...

A woman from Southampton has spoken out about her relief that she...

The UK will stop publishing the Covid-19 R number that measures how...

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"