A man has been stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a Birmingham nightclub

Police were called to The Crane nightclub on Adderley Street in Digbeth just before 11.45pm yesterday to reports that the 23-year-old had been stabbed.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

His family has been informed.

Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

No one has been arrested at this stage.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”

The scene remains closed today while officers gather evidence, and neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat, on the West Midlands Police website quoting log 3792 of 26 December.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.