Following an investigation into a robbery in Gosport, a man is due in court.

Takudzwa Mukono, 24, of Gosport’s Vale Grove, has been summoned to court on the following charges:

Attempted robbery – this refers to an incident on the afternoon of January 22, this year, when Mukono allegedly grabbed a man in Golden Touch Casino on Gosport High Street and demanded cash.

On 22 January this year, an emergency worker, a police officer, was assaulted by beating on Gosport High Street.

On Wednesday, June 29, he is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.