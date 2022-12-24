A man has denied the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia died when a man with a gun opened fire after chasing convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her house in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting.

Appearing via video-link at Liverpool Crown Court, Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, entered not guilty pleas to murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Mr Cashman also denied two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.