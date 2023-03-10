Friday, March 10, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A man has died after a collision between two vans.

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Police were called to Bawtry Road, Bircotes, shortly after 9.45am this morning (Thursday).

Sadly one man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are currently working to understand what happened.

“Any witnesses who are yet to come forward are asked to call 101 quoting incident 149 of 9 March 2023.”

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police have shut down a property in Nottingham...

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe in...

A serving Met officer who pleaded guilty to...

Six people have been killed in a shooting...

United Kingdom helps freeze more than £48 billion...

Two men who were involved in a fatal...

A man who killed a young woman when...

Online Dating Tips and Strategies to Find Your...

Armed Police called after reports of a man...

A man has been jailed for 25 years...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More