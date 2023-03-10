A man has died after a collision between two vans.

Police were called to Bawtry Road, Bircotes, shortly after 9.45am this morning (Thursday).

Sadly one man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are currently working to understand what happened.

“Any witnesses who are yet to come forward are asked to call 101 quoting incident 149 of 9 March 2023.”